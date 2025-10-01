BREAKING: EURUSD stabilises after inline Eurozone CPI 🇪🇺

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for September:

CPI: actual 2.2% YoY; Bloomberg consensus 2.2% YoY; previous 2.0% YoY;

Core CPI: actual 2.3% YoY; Bloomberg consensus 2.3% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;

HICP ex Energy & Food: actual 2.4% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY;

HICP ex Energy and Food: actual 0.1% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

Eurozone inflation rose to 2.2% in September, matching expectations. The main driver was services inflation, accelerating to 3.2% YoY from 3.1% in August. Unprocessed food remained the most volatile component, up 4.7% YoY. Meanwhile, energy prices stayed in negative territory at -0.4% YoY, though the deflationary impact has eased from -2% in August.

The mild rise of inflation dynamics justifies the end of the ECB easing cycle, with EURUSD currently consolidation between EMA10 and EMA30 on M30 interval (around 1.175).

Source: xStation5