BREAKING: France Prime Minister resigns. EURUSD and FRA40 drop

The news that Prime Minister Lecornu has resigned from his post has just emerged, marking yet another high-profile departure in recent weeks. President Macron had given Sébastien Lecornu until Sunday evening to form a new government, with an announcement of the new cabinet ministers expected today.In immediate reaction to the resignation, the euro is weakening, the FRA 40 index has fallen, and we are observing a sharp rise in bond yields. Crucially, the spread between the 10-year German and French bond yields is widening to its highest level since January of last year. This spread, a key gauge of political and fiscal risk in the Eurozone, reflects heightened market anxiety.

The escalating yield spread between France and Germany's 10-year debt highlights growing market concern. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

The EUR/USD pair has experienced a sharp decline, now trading near the 1.1660 level, its lowest point since September 26th. The resignation of France's newly appointed Prime Minister injects significant uncertainty into the political landscape, potentially pointing toward the necessity of a snap election.

Meanwhile, the FRA 40 is down nearly 2% today, and this negative sentiment is cascading across other major European equity indices.