BREAKING: French inflation higher than expected 🇫🇷 FRA40 muted

07:45 AM BST, France - Inflation Data for April:
-
French HICP: actual 0.9% YoY; forecast 0.8% YoY; previous 0.9% YoY;
-
French HICP: actual 0.7% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM.
-
French CPI: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM;
-
French CPI: actual 0.8% YoY; forecast 0.8% YoY; previous 0.8% YoY;
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The core annual inflation remains unchanged from 1,3% in March. The main driver of this month's boosted reading is due to the hike in services (+1,1% MoM), particularly in transportation. The contract for the French blue chip index ceases to rebound from today's opening, holding onto the 7800 mark.
Source: xStation5