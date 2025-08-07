BREAKING: German industrial production falls deeper than expected 🇩🇪 📉

07:00 AM BST, Germany - Industrial Production for June:
- German Industrial Production: actual -1.9% MoM; forecast -0.4% MoM; previous 1.2% MoM;
The sharp decline in German industrial production in June 2025 was primarily driven by significant drops in the manufacture of machinery and equipment, pharmaceuticals, and food products. Energy-intensive sectors also saw a notable contraction, while revisions to previous data—especially in the automotive sector—amplified the downward trend. Overall, output has fallen back to levels last seen during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DE40 extended gains on broad market optimism, while EURUSD ticked slightly down after data was published.
Source: xStation5