BREAKING: German industrial production falls deeper than expected 🇩🇪 📉

07:00 AM BST, Germany - Industrial Production for June:

German Industrial Production: actual -1.9% MoM; forecast -0.4% MoM; previous 1.2% MoM;

The sharp decline in German industrial production in June 2025 was primarily driven by significant drops in the manufacture of machinery and equipment, pharmaceuticals, and food products. Energy-intensive sectors also saw a notable contraction, while revisions to previous data—especially in the automotive sector—amplified the downward trend. Overall, output has fallen back to levels last seen during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DE40 extended gains on broad market optimism, while EURUSD ticked slightly down after data was published.

Source: xStation5