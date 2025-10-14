BREAKING: German ZEW Data Weaker Than Expected

- German ZEW data weaker than expected
- Economic sentiment higher than previously but weaker than expected
- Current Conditions: -80 vs -74.2 exp. and -76.4 previously
Morning wrap (16.10.2025)
Fed's Miran signals two more rate cuts this year and disinflationary process🗽
BREAKING: NY Empire better than expected; EURUSD muted 📌
Precious metals at record highs: Gold and Silver shine as the Fed ends its Tightening Cycle