BREAKING: Germany Indstustrial Production Much Lower Than Expected

Germany Industrial Production for September: 1.3% MoM (forecast: 3.0% MoM; prior: -4.3% MoM)
Germany Indsutrial Production Year-over-Year SA: -1,0% (forecast: 0.1%; prior: -4.2%)
Data showed that industrial production in Germany rebounded much smaller than expected in September, after huge decrease in August which was the highest since March 2022. Another report shows that Germany still experiences issues with reviving its core economy. It is important to note that the Germany remains a global leader in the industrial production, which may affect other economies. EURUSD or DE40 do not respond to the data. EURUSD is still close to the daily high above 1.15:
Daily summary - Government stays shut, Market declines, crypto recovers
Extended decline at the end of a week! 🚨
US OPEN: Market extends decline at the end of the week
BREAKING: University of Michigan sentiment declines! 📉