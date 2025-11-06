Read more
7:00 AM · 6 November 2025

BREAKING: Germany Indstustrial Production Much Lower Than Expected

EUR/USD
Forex
-
-

Germany Industrial Production for September: 1.3% MoM (forecast: 3.0% MoM; prior: -4.3% MoM)

Germany Indsutrial Production Year-over-Year SA: -1,0% (forecast: 0.1%; prior: -4.2%)

 

Data showed that industrial production in Germany rebounded much smaller than expected in September, after huge decrease in August which was the highest since March 2022. Another report shows that Germany still experiences issues with reviving its core economy. It is important to note that the Germany remains a global leader in the industrial production, which may affect other economies. EURUSD or DE40 do not respond to the data. EURUSD is still close to the daily high above 1.15:

 

 

7 November 2025, 6:49 PM

Daily summary - Government stays shut, Market declines, crypto recovers
7 November 2025, 4:43 PM

Extended decline at the end of a week! 🚨
7 November 2025, 3:22 PM

US OPEN: Market extends decline at the end of the week
7 November 2025, 3:01 PM

BREAKING: University of Michigan sentiment declines! 📉

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits