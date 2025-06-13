BREAKING: inflation expectations drop in UOM report 📌

03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for June:
- Michigan Current Conditions: actual 63.7; forecast 59.4; previous 58.9;
- Michigan Consumer Sentiment: actual 60.5; forecast 53.5; previous 52.2;
- Michigan Consumer Expectations: actual 58.4; forecast 49.0; previous 47.9;
- Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 4.1%; forecast 4.1%; previous 4.2%;
- Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 5.1%; forecast 6.4%; previous 6.6%;
Very strong data from the University of Michigan. A clear improvement in sentiment, driven primarily by lower inflation expectations.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app