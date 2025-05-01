Read more
BREAKING: jobless claims slightly higher than expected 📌

1:34 PM 1 May 2025

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data:

  • Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 226.00K; previous 220.50K;
  • Initial Jobless Claims: actual 241K; forecast 224K; previous 223K;
  • Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,916K; forecast 1,860K; previous 1,833K;

Weekly jobless claims are slightly above expectations. However, the data remains low. EURUSD does not react significantly to the release.

 

02.05.2025
18:50

Daily summary: Market euphoria, US100 returns above 20,000 points 📈

Wall Street ends the week with strong gains after solid NFP data and news of potential trade talks between China and the USA (S&P 500: +1.4%,...

 17:21

Indices extend gains after Beijing’s potential offer to cooperate with the U.S. on fentanyl 💰📄

Beijing is considering offering cooperation on controlling fentanyl-related chemicals as a way to ease tensions with the U.S. and restart trade talks,...

 15:17

US Open: Strong labor market supports equities performance 📈

Indices on Wall Street are opening on an enthusiastic note, recording gains of 1.30–1.60%. This time, the upward impulse came from strong labor market...
