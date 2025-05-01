BREAKING: jobless claims slightly higher than expected 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data:
- Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 226.00K; previous 220.50K;
- Initial Jobless Claims: actual 241K; forecast 224K; previous 223K;
- Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,916K; forecast 1,860K; previous 1,833K;
Weekly jobless claims are slightly above expectations. However, the data remains low. EURUSD does not react significantly to the release.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app