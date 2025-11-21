BREAKING: Mixed results for the UK PMI index. GBPUSD muted

10:30 – United Kingdom
Preliminary Manufacturing PMI – November: Actual 50,2 (forecast 49.3 (previous 49.7)
Preliminary Services PMI – November: Actual 50,5 (forecast 52 (previous 52.3)
In November, the preliminary UK manufacturing PMI came in at 50.2, exceeding expectations and indicating slight expansion, while the services PMI fell to 50.5, below forecasts, signaling a slowdown in the services sector. Despite these mixed data, the market showed little reaction, and the GBP/USD pair remains stable.
Source: xStation5
