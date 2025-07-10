Read more

BREAKING: Norwegian CPI lower than expected. USDNOK loses

7:07 AM 10 July 2025

Norwegian CPI for June came in at 3% vs 3.2% exp.and 3% previously. Norwegian krone loses slightly after lower than expected inflation report.

 

 

