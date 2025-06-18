BREAKING: Oil falls after Trump's comments 📉

Global oil prices fell sharply after Donald Trump said Iranian officials had approached the US about talks on the conflict with Israel. Investors took this as a possible willingness to talk peace, as oil prices fell sharply after Trump's comments about Iran's late response to a mediation dialogue with the US.
WTI futures fell more than 2% immediately after Trump's announcement.
Source: xStation