BREAKING: OIL reacts after the EIA inventories report

EIA Crude Oil Inventories: 3.036M (Forecast -0.912M, Previous -3.029M)
- EIA Gasoline Inventories: -0.792M (Forecast -0.724M, Previous -1.323M)
- EIA Distillate Inventories: 0.714M (Forecast 1.25M, Previous -0.565M)
EIA Crude Cushing Inventories: 0.045M (Forecast -, Previous 0.453M)
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
OIL slightly gains despite much higher than expected inventories report. However, gasoline inventories came in lower than expected, signalling still strong demand across the US economy.
Source: xStation5
Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.