BREAKING: OIL reacts after the EIA inventories report

3:33 PM 13 August 2025

EIA Crude Oil Inventories: 3.036M (Forecast -0.912M, Previous -3.029M)

  • EIA Gasoline Inventories: -0.792M (Forecast -0.724M, Previous -1.323M)
  • EIA Distillate Inventories: 0.714M (Forecast 1.25M, Previous -0.565M)

EIA Crude Cushing Inventories: 0.045M (Forecast -, Previous 0.453M)

OIL slightly gains despite much higher than expected inventories report. However, gasoline inventories came in lower than expected, signalling still strong demand across the US economy.

 

Source: xStation5

 

Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.

