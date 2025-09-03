BREAKING: OIL.WTI loses ground; OPEC to consider further production increase❓

According to anonymous sources cited by Reuters on Sunday, the OPEC cartel may decide to further increase oil production. Interestingly, OPEC+ was supposed to end its production increase, but today's Reuters report contradicts these expectations. Oil prices have, of course, fallen sharply following this announcement, as oversupply is likely to further depress prices.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".