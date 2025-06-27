Read more

BREAKING: OIL.WTI ticks down on OPEC output increase 🛢️

OPEC+ is considering another significant increase in oil production, according to the latest media reports released just minutes ago. Oil futures briefly lost value following the publication of this information.

As reported by Bloomberg, eight key OPEC+ countries agreed to a supply increase of 411,000 barrels per day in each of the past three months. Several delegates, who requested anonymity, said their countries are prepared to consider the same increase again in August, when the group meets on July 6.

Source: xStation5

