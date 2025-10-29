BREAKING: Sharp drop in US oil inventories 📌

03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data:
- Crude Oil Inventories: actual -6.858M; forecast -0.900M; previous -0.961M;
- EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: actual -3.362M; forecast -1.800M; previous -1.479M;
- Gasoline Inventories: actual -5.941M; forecast -1.900M; previous -2.147M;
Daily summary: Sentiments on Wall Street stall at the end of the week🗽US Dollar gains
US100 loses 0.5% 📉Meta shares decline extends on AI CAPEX worries & Deutsche Bank remarks
Fed's Bostic and Hammack comment the US monetary policy 🔍Divided Fed?
Scott Bessent sums up the US trade deal with China🗽What will change?