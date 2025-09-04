Read more

BREAKING: Swiss CPI lower on a monthly basis, EURCHF up 📌 📌

7:32 AM 4 September 2025

07:30 AM BST, Switzerland - Inflation Data for August:

  • CPI: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
  • CPI: actual 0.2% YoY; forecast 0.2% YoY; previous 0.2% YoY;

In August 2025, Swiss consumer prices slipped 0.1% month-on-month, leaving annual inflation at just +0.2%. Core inflation also eased 0.1% m/m but remained +0.7% y/y. The decline was mainly driven by cheaper international holidays, air transport, and private vehicle rentals, partly offset by higher rents and clothing prices. Imported goods dropped 1.3% y/y, while domestic products rose 0.6% y/y.

 

 

