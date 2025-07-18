BREAKING: UoM's consumer sentiment improves amid lower inflation expectation

03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for July:
-
Michigan Current Conditions: actual 66.8; forecast 63.9; previous 64.8;
-
Michigan Consumer Sentiment: actual 61.8; forecast 61.4; previous 60.7;
-
Michigan Consumer Expectations: actual 58.6; forecast 55.0; previous 58.1;
-
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 3.6%; previous 4.0%;
-
Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations: actual 4.4%; previous 5.0%;
The newest report from University of Michigan is well-alligned with the most recent boost in retail sales, not-so-tragic CPI reading and flat producer prices. EURUSD halted a series gains following data relsease, although USDIDX remains muted. The report seems to be positive for a stock market, making Fed rate cut earlier more probable. Long term inflation expectations fell significantly to 3.6% vs 4% in June reading.
Source: xStation5