Read more
XTB Online Trading

BREAKING: US equities sell-off after negative preliminary GDP in Q1 📌

1:33 PM 30 April 2025

01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data:

  • GDP (Q1): actual -0.3% QoQ; forecast 0.2% QoQ; previous 2.4% QoQ;
  • Real Consumer Spending (Q1): actual 1.8%; previous 4.0%;
  • GDP Price Index (Q1): actual 3.7% QoQ; forecast 3.1% QoQ; previous 2.3% QoQ;
  • Core PCE Prices (Q1): actual 3.50%; previous 2.60%;
  • PCE Prices (Q1): actual 3.6%; previous 2.4%;
  • GDP Sales (Q1): actual -2.5%; previous 3.3%;

Q1 GDP came lower than expected. Moreover, US Q4 GDP growth was also revised down to 2.4% annualized from 2.8% in Q3, with consumer spending slowing sharply to 1.8% from 4.0%, and final sales excluding inventories plunging to -2.5% from 3.3%. The data shows a troubling domestic picture, with weaker consumption and a major drag from net trade (-4.83%), while inventories contributed positively (+2.25%) as firms front-loaded imports. Inflation indicators were hotter than expected, with the GDP deflator at 3.7% (vs. 3.0% expected) and core PCE at 3.5% (vs. 3.3%). Despite some expectations for soft data, the overall report was worse than anticipated, signaling underlying weakness ahead as consumption slows and inventories likely reverse.


Share:
Back

Market News

02.05.2025
18:50

Daily summary: Market euphoria, US100 returns above 20,000 points 📈

Wall Street ends the week with strong gains after solid NFP data and news of potential trade talks between China and the USA (S&P 500: +1.4%,...

 17:21

Indices extend gains after Beijing’s potential offer to cooperate with the U.S. on fentanyl 💰📄

Beijing is considering offering cooperation on controlling fentanyl-related chemicals as a way to ease tensions with the U.S. and restart trade talks,...

 15:17

US Open: Strong labor market supports equities performance 📈

Indices on Wall Street are opening on an enthusiastic note, recording gains of 1.30–1.60%. This time, the upward impulse came from strong labor market...
More news

Join over 1 400 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits