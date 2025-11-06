BREAKING: US House Speaker Johnson signals risk of longer US government shutdown

US House Speaker Johnson commented today that '(...) I am less optimistic about the shutdown ending.' Prelonged US government shutdown seems to pressure the US economy, increasing the markets' uncertainty. Futures on US Dollar Index (USDIDX) are down today after reaching major resistance level near EM200 (the red line).
