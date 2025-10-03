Read more
3:02 PM · 3 October 2025

BREAKING: US ISM Services PMI weaker than expected 📉

Key takeaways

US ISM Services PMI: 50.0 (Forecast 51.7, Previous 52.0)

Key takeaways

US ISM Services PMI: 50.0 (Forecast 51.7, Previous 52.0)

US ISM Services PMI: 50.0 (Forecast 51.7, Previous 52.0)

  • US ISM Services Employment: 47.2 (Forecast 46.6, Previous 46.5)
  • US ISM Services New Orders: 50.4 (Forecast 54, Previous 56.0)
  • US ISM Services Prices Paid: 69.4 (Forecast 68, Previous 69.2)

 

3 October 2025, 6:47 PM

Daily Summary: US2000 leads on Wall Street📈Crypto and metals up, US dollar down
3 October 2025, 6:40 PM

Bitcoin surges 2% approaching ATH levels 📈
3 October 2025, 6:29 PM

BREAKING: China signals readiness for record investments in the US 🗽
3 October 2025, 5:54 PM

Copper on the raise, close to ATH again! 📈🏗️

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits