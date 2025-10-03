BREAKING: US ISM Services PMI weaker than expected 📉

US ISM Services PMI: 50.0 (Forecast 51.7, Previous 52.0)
- US ISM Services Employment: 47.2 (Forecast 46.6, Previous 46.5)
- US ISM Services New Orders: 50.4 (Forecast 54, Previous 56.0)
- US ISM Services Prices Paid: 69.4 (Forecast 68, Previous 69.2)
Daily Summary: US2000 leads on Wall Street📈Crypto and metals up, US dollar down
Bitcoin surges 2% approaching ATH levels 📈
BREAKING: China signals readiness for record investments in the US 🗽
Copper on the raise, close to ATH again! 📈🏗️