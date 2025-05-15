BREAKING: US PPI report much lower than expected, Retail Sales slightly higher. EURUSD gains

US PPI YoY (in April): 2.4% (Forecast 2.5%, Previous 2.7%)
US PPI MoM: -0.5% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous -0.4%)
US Core PPI YoY (in April): 3.1% (Forecast 3.1%, Previous 3.3%)
US Core PPI MoM: -0.4% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous -0.1%)
US Retail Sales MoM: 0.1% (Forecast 0%, Previous 1.4%)
US Core Retail Sales MoM: 0.1% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.5%)
US Initial Jobless Claims: 229k (Forecast 227.5k, Previous 228k)
US Continued Jobless Claims: 1.88M (Forecast 1.89M, Previous 1.879M)
Today, PPI data point to lower US producer prices and support the expectations that US trade war will rather affect domestic demand than inflation. EURUSD gains in first reaction to PPI data.