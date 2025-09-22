Read more

BREAKING: USDCAD ticks down on higher than expected IPPI 🇨🇦

1:33 PM 22 September 2025

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for August:

  • IPPI: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;

  • IPPI: actual 4.0% YoY; previous 2.6% YoY;

  • RMPIactual -0.6% MoM; forecast 1.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

  • RMPIactual 3.2% YoY; previous 0.7% YoY;

 

In August, Canada’s IPPI rose 0.5% month over month and 4.0% year over year (highest since April), driven mainly by higher prices for chemicals, motor vehicles, meat, and non-ferrous metals. Beef and chicken saw strong gains amid tight supply and seasonal demand, while gold and silver rose on Fed rate-cut expectations. Energy and petroleum products fell, led by crude oil and diesel, moderating the overall increase. Precious metals dominated year-over-year gains.

The hotter-than-expected producer inflation reading capped today’s gains in USDCAD, though its precious-metal-driven nature should limit the impact on overall expectations for monetary easing in Canada. Food price increases, while highly visible to households, largely reflect one-off factors such as bird flu outbreaks and are unlikely to shift the policy outlook.

Source: xStation5

