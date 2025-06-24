Ceasefire takes US100 to new historic highs 📈

We are currently seeing a very strong rebound in index futures and indices themselves thanks to the cessation of military action between Israel and Iran. The most noteworthy contract is the US Nasdaq 100, which has risen to its highest levels in history since 07:30 am CEST after the announcement of the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel. We are currently seeing an increase to the level of 22,350 points. Previously, the highest closing level was 22,250, while the highest daily level was around 22,320 points. It is worth noting that the second quarter earnings season is about to begin, when we were dealing with considerable uncertainty regarding international trade. Additionally, the suspension of retaliatory tariffs on most countries in the world expires at the beginning of July.
US100 reaches new historical highs. Source: xStation5