Read more

Ceasefire takes US100 to new historic highs 📈

12:41 PM 24 June 2025

We are currently seeing a very strong rebound in index futures and indices themselves thanks to the cessation of military action between Israel and Iran. The most noteworthy contract is the US Nasdaq 100, which has risen to its highest levels in history since 07:30 am CEST after the announcement of the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel. We are currently seeing an increase to the level of 22,350 points. Previously, the highest closing level was 22,250, while the highest daily level was around 22,320 points. It is worth noting that the second quarter earnings season is about to begin, when we were dealing with considerable uncertainty regarding international trade. Additionally, the suspension of retaliatory tariffs on most countries in the world expires at the beginning of July.

 

 

US100 reaches new historical highs. Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

25.06.2025
18:47

Daily summary: Nvidia tests all-time high with $3.74 trillion market cap 🎯

Wall Street indices are testing historic highs, supported by the de-escalation of conflict in the Middle East, though markets appear to be awaiting...

 17:25

BP shares surge on takeover speculation as Shell suggests a historic deal 📌

BP shares soared as much as 9.30% in the US stock market, as Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report that Shell is in early-stage talks to acquire its London-based...

 16:24

Powell urges patience while facing pressure from the Senate Banking Committee to lower interest rates 📃🔔

During the second day of his testimony, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized a cautious, data-driven approach to monetary policy, stating that...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits