Read more

Chart of the day - Ethereum (05.08.2025)

10:54 AM 5 August 2025

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has launched a so-called “crypto sprint” in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to implement the cryptocurrency policy recommendations published by the Trump administration. The joint initiative, named Project Crypto, aims to clarify regulatory oversight, simplify compliance requirements, and resolve the long-standing jurisdictional dispute between the two agencies. The CFTC emphasized its commitment to fast-tracking implementation, highlighting current actions such as the withdrawal of outdated guidance and stakeholder consultations. Acting Chair Caroline Pham described the project as the realization of President Trump’s vision to make the U.S. a global leader in the crypto space.

Key recommendations include the creation of a joint legislative process, the establishment of a regulatory sandbox, and the development of a framework that enables companies to offer multiple crypto services on a single platform. The White House also recommended that Congress grant the CFTC clearer supervisory authority over the spot market for digital assets that are not classified as securities. The SEC and CFTC plan to launch a consultation portal soon, reaffirming their commitment to clarity, consistency, and regulatory momentum.

Ethereum surged strongly yesterday on this news, though today the project is experiencing a pullback of nearly 1.70%.

Additionally, it's worth noting that we've just closed out an exceptionally euphoric July, during which Ethereum gained a total of 48.7%. Historically, however, the months of August and September have tended to be marked by declines.

Share:
Back

Market News

05.08.2025
10:00

BREAKING: EURUSD muted after eurozone PPI data 📌

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for June: PPI: actual 0.8% MoM; forecast 0.9% MoM; previous -0.6% MoM; PPI:...

 09:04

BREAKING: Eurozone services PMI misses expectations but rises month-on-month 📌

08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for July: HCOB Spain Services PMI: actual 55.1; forecast 52.6; previous 51.9; 08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI...

 07:03

Economic calendar: PMI and ISM reports 🔎

Today’s key releases include services PMI reports from European countries, the UK, and the U.S. In addition, the U.S. ISM services report and the...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits