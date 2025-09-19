Read more

Chart of the day - EURUSD (19.09.2025)

11:15 AM 19 September 2025

The EURUSD is down more than 0.2% today, falling from its multi-year high near 1.192 to 1.176. This move pushed the RSI indicator down to 34, signaling oversold conditions. Looking at the technical setup of the pair, we can see that a similar 1:1 impulse was triggered between late August and early September, followed by two smaller but also symmetrical corrections.

The price has dropped below two key exponential moving averages — the EMA50 and EMA200 (orange and red lines). The decline in the pair has been driven by relatively strong recent U.S. economic data, particularly from the labor market. Yesterday, weekly jobless claims fell by nearly 30,000, marking the sharpest drop since 2021, easing fears of recession and further labor market weakness. Today, the U.S. dollar is also gaining more than 0.2%.

EURUSD (H1 Interval)

The key task for the pair will be to climb back above the EMA200 (red line), which could signal a bullish impulse. On the other hand, a decline below 1.17 could undermine the ongoing upward trend and increase the likelihood of a larger correction following record gains.

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

23.09.2025
09:32

BREAKING: GBPUSD dips amid lower than expected PMI print

UK S&P Global Services PMI Sep P: 51.9 (est 53.5; prev 54.2) - Manufacturing PMI: 46.2 (est 47.1; prev 47.0) - Composite PMI: 51.0 (est 53.0;...

 08:34

BREAKING: EUR rebounds after better-than-expected PMI reading from Germany 🚨

Germany: HCOB Composite PMI: 52.4 (est 50.7; prev 50.5) - HCOB Manufacturing PMI Sep P: 48.5 (est 50.0; prev 49.8) - HCOB Services PMI: 52.5 (est...

 08:33

BREAKING: Riksbank unexpectedly cuts interest rates 📌

Swedish Riksbank Rate Actual 1.75% (Forecast 2%, Previous 2.00%) The Riksbank cut its policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 1.75% to support...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits