Chart of the day: EURUSD (26.09.2025)

The euro is today the strongest G10 currency, rebounding about 0.15% against the dollar after two days of the deepest correction in two months. Nevertheless, EURUSD still trades below the psychological level of 1.1700, and the recent upward trend may be challanged by the latest U.S. GDP data and Donald Trump’s new wave of tariffs.

EURUSD lost 1.3% over the past two sessions, the steepest decline since the sharp selloff at the end of July in reaction to the EU–U.S. trade agreement. The pair plunged below the 30-day exponential moving average, but held safely above key support at 1.162. The scale of today’s rebound, however, will largely depend on the PCE report. Source: xStation5

What is shaping the EURUSD today?