Chart of the day: GOLD (22.10.2025)

Gold futures extended their record decline by approx. 0.3%, slipping to around $4,090-4,110/oz, as today’s dip buyers struggled to counter the shift in overall risk sentiment. Concerns over overvaluation and a fresh wave of profit-taking have intensified safe-haven outflows, amid easing geopolitical tensions and heightened focus on corporate earnings.

GOLD extended its record sell-off in the early trading, though declines halted before hitting the 30-day exponential moving average (EMA30, light purple), as investors bought the dip. RSI remained overbought (above 70) from the begining of September until yesterday. Source: xStation5

What’s shaping GOLD today?