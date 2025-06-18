Chart of the day - NATGAS (18.06.2025)

Natural gas futures (NATGAS) slightly losses today after rising for third consecutive sessions in a row, driven by forecasts of intense heat across the United States, especially the East Coast aand escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Domestic gas production in the United States held steady, while spot prices edged higher. Those factors, but especially the weather patterns, suggesting a spike in cooling demand are fuelling bullish sentiment in the market. Short-term US weather forecasts from NOAA suggest that the East Coast faces an alarming heat wave.
Source: NOAA
NATGAS (H1 interval)
Source: xStation5
Source: NGI