Chart of the day: USDJPY (01.10.2025)

The yen has been the strongest G10 currency for the third straight day, gaining 0.5% against the dollar and 0.35% against the euro. The Japanese currency is supported both by hawkish signals from the BOJ and by global dollar weakness amid the US government shutdown.

USDJPY plunged today below the 100-day exponential moving average (EMA100, dark purple), halting just above the psychological 147.000 level, which coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the consolidation since August. A move below 146.600 could open the door to a new downtrend, in line with the emerging policy divergence between Japan and the US. Source: xStation5

What is shaping USDJPY today?