Chart of the Day - USDJPY (23.05.2025)

7:46 AM 23 May 2025

The US dollar weakened against the Japanese yen, with USD/JPY down 0.5% to 143.45 as Japan's core inflation surged to 3.5% in April - its fastest annual pace in over two years - while escalating US tariff pressures continue to weigh on Japan's export-dependent economy.

Inflation Surge Boosts Rate Hike Expectations

Japan's core consumer price index jumped to 3.5% year-over-year in April, exceeding market forecasts of 3.4% and accelerating from March's 3.2%. This marks the highest reading since January 2023's 4.2% and keeps inflation well above the Bank of Japan's 2% target for more than three years. The underlying inflation measure, closely watched by the BOJ, rose to 3.0% from 2.9% in March.

Food inflation drove much of the increase, accelerating to 7.0% from 6.2% as companies implemented price hikes at the start of Japan's new fiscal year. Rice prices spiked 98.6% year-over-year while chocolate jumped 31%. Markets are now pricing in increased odds of a BOJ rate hike as early as July, with ING analysts forecasting a 25 basis point increase before an extended pause due to trade uncertainties.

Trade War Pressures Mount

The stronger inflation data comes as Japan faces mounting pressure from Trump administration tariffs, including 25% on automobiles - a sector Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called a "national crisis" for the world's fourth-largest economy. Japan's top trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa is conducting intensive talks with US officials, with a fourth round scheduled for May 30 following this weekend's meetings.

The tariff threat is forcing Japanese companies like auto-parts manufacturer Kyowa Industrial to reconsider decades-old business models. The 78-year-old company's diversification into medical devices has been hampered by tariffs that also apply to healthcare equipment, illustrating the broad scope of trade barriers affecting Japan's manufacturing base.

JGB Market Under Stress

Adding to the yen's volatility, Japan's government bond market experienced significant stress this week with super-long yields hitting record highs. The 30-year JGB yield rose to 3.175%, near its all-time high of 3.185%, while the 40-year yield reached a record 3.675% on Thursday. A weak 20-year bond auction underscored diminishing market appetite for Japanese debt amid fiscal concerns and rising inflation expectations.

The combination of persistent inflation above target, potential BOJ tightening, and ongoing trade tensions with the US creates a complex backdrop for USD/JPY, with the pair likely to remain volatile as markets weigh competing domestic and external pressures on Japan's economy.

USDJPY (D1)

USDJPY is trading below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. The pair remains in a downtrend after retesting the 100-day EMA. The RSI is showing bearish divergence, forming lower highs, while the MACD is widening following a bearish signal.

 

 

