Read more
XTB Online Trading

Cocoa prices rebound 6% 🍫

5:45 PM 30 May 2025

Month-end rebound breaks 6-day losing streak 📈

Cocoa prices are rising today by over 6%, once again approaching the $10,000 level. Today's gains are most likely a rebound after recent sharp declines and month-end rebalancing. Since May 20, prices fell as much as 20% from their highest to lowest levels, but these declines have now significantly eased. It is worth noting, however, that cocoa prices have increased by about 12% throughout May.

Volatility in the cocoa market is noticeably increasing. The recent declines were driven by reports of rainfall in West African countries, which could improve production prospects. However, these remain highly uncertain. Cocoa stocks continue to rise, nearing 2.2 million bags, an increase of nearly 1 million bags compared to the lowest levels in 20 years seen in January.

On the other hand, some positive long-term factors include:

  • A continued drop in deliveries to ports in Ivory Coast. In the week ending May 25, deliveries were just 20,000 tons, compared to 32,000 tons a year earlier.

  • Ghana is expected to produce less than the previously forecasted 650,000 tons in the 2024/25 season. Production in the next season remains uncertain.

 

COCOA (H4)

From a technical analysis perspective, it's worth noting that cocoa is rebounding from the 61.8% retracement of the last upward wave, which supports the continuation of the upward trend. The price has also moved back above the rising trendline. Additionally, net positioning in cocoa has been increasing since mid-April, although it remains historically very low.

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

30.05.2025
18:43

Daily summary: Return of US-China trade tensions reignites risk-off mood (29.05.2025)

Wall Street indexes closed the week and month with losses. The US500 dropped over 0.6%, while the US100 fell about 1%.  Sentiment worsened...

 18:16

Three markets to watch next week (29.05.2025)

Another exciting week on the markets is behind us. Uncertainty over tariffs and the legal turmoil surrounding the Trump administration are adding to the...

 17:01

OPEC+ Considers Output Hike Above 411,000 bpd for July, Extending Oil Price Weakness

OPEC+ is contemplating an increase in crude oil output for July exceeding 411,000 barrels per day (bpd), a move that would sustain the recent downward...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits