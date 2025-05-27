Read more
Economic Calendar: Durable Goods Orders and US CB Confidence

7:28 AM 27 May 2025
  • Futures are flat ahead of European spot trading
  • Gold resumes declines, suggesting uncertainty is easing after Trump's decision to halt tariff changes in Europe
  • The calendar for the day includes US consumer data and CB data

We start Tuesday's session in European markets. Futures indicate mixed sentiment after yesterday's gains fueled by tariff news. Markets in the US and UK are resuming trading after the bank holiday, and investors' attention will turn today to several macro data readings and speeches from central bankers from the ECB and Fed.

Daily calendar:

  • 08:45, France - CPI data for May. Forecast: 0.9% y/y. Previous: 0.8% y/y.
  • 10:00, USA - Fed Kashkari speeches.
  • 14:30, USA - Durable goods orders for April. Forecast: -7.8% m/m. Previously: 7.5% m/m.
  • 16:00, USA - CB Consumer Confidence for May. Forecast: 87.1. Previously: 86.0.
  • 16:30, USA - Dallas FED Index for May. Previously: -35.8
  • 18:00, Germany - ECB Nagel's speech.
  • 18:20, Switzerland - SNB Schlegel's speech.

 

Market News

28.05.2025
16:13

Amazon-Stellantis SmartCockpit Partnership Ends After Three Years

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN.US) and Stellantis N.V. (STLA.US) confirmed the termination of their SmartCockpit software collaboration, ending a partnership that...

 15:54

Nvidia will report earnings today 🔔What to expect from AI giant?

The Wall Street AI giant Nvidia (NVDA.US) will release fiscal Q1 2026 earnings today, after the session on Wall Street. What to expect and will strong...

 15:06

Heico surges 6% reaching new all-time high after strong Q1 earnings 📈

The US based aerospace & defense sector giant, HEICO (HEI.US) released stronger than anticipated results for Q1 2025, as revenues came up almost 15%...
