Economic calendar: Eurozone retail sales, EIA report (06.08.2025)

7:55 AM 6 August 2025

Today’s session will feature mostly smaller data releases, mainly from the Eurozone. The PMI data season is coming to an end, although a batch of construction sector reports is still due on Wednesday. Eurozone retail sales will be the most significant release today, especially in the context of a recovering domestic demand amid a new trade reality.

On the other side of the Atlantic, attention turns to the EIA report on energy commodities and speeches from Federal Reserve members. Overnight, China will publish its latest trade balance, which is particularly significant in light of tariffs, ongoing U.S. negotiations, and China’s export-driven economic model.

Earnings reports expected today include: McDonald’s, Airbnb, Walt Disney, Sarepta Therapeutics, Uber, Shopify.

 

Economic Calendar for Today:

07:00 BST, Germany – Factory Orders for June:

  • Actual: -1.0% MoM; Forecast: 1.2% MoM; Previous: -0.8% MoM

09:00 BST, Italy – Industrial Production for June:

  •  Forecast: -0.1% MoM; Previous: -0.7% MoM

09:30 BST, United Kingdom – July PMI Report:

  • Construction PMI: Forecast: 48.9; Previous: 48.8

10:00 BST, Eurozone – Retail Sales for June:

  •  MoM: Forecast: 0.4%; Previous: -0.7%

  •  YoY: Forecast: 2.6%; Previous: 1.8%

15:30 BST, United States – EIA Report: 

  • Crude Oil Inventories: Forecast: +0.200M; Previous: +7.698M

  • Refinery Crude Runs WoW: Previous: -0.025M

  • Crude Oil Imports: Previous: 1.317M

  • Cushing Crude Inventories: Previous: 0.690M

  • Distillate Fuel Production: Previous: 0.130M

  • Distillates Stocks: Previous: 3.635M

  • Gasoline Production: Previous: 0.676M

  • Heating Oil Inventories: Previous: 0.739M

  • Weekly Refinery Utilization: Previous: -0.1% WoW

  • Gasoline Inventories: Previous: -2.724M

18:00 BST, United States – 10-Year Treasury Auction: Previous: 4.362%

19:00 BST, United States – Fed Members Cook and Collins Speak

21:10 BST, United States – FOMC Member Daly Speaks

02:30 BST (next day), Australia – Trade Balance for June

04:00 BST (next day), China – Trade Balance for June

