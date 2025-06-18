Economic calendar: Fed decision, inflation projections and Powell speech in markets spotlight

- Stock markets climb despite oil prices hovering near the highest since January levels
- Fed decision, new inflation projections and Powell's press conference in market spotlight
- Eurozone inflation (11:00 CET), US jobless claims (14:30 CET) in macro focus
- Geopolitical tensions remain high: Iran has stated that if it confirms direct U.S. involvement in recent attacks on its territory, it will retaliate by directly striking American military forces.
Economic Calendar Highlights
9 AM GMT – Eurozone Inflation (YoY):
-
Headline CPI: 1.9% forecast vs 1.9% previous
-
Core CPI: 2.3% forecast vs 2.3% previous
12:30 PM GMT – U.S. Jobless Claims:
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
-
Initial claims: 245K forecast vs 248K previous
-
Continuing claims: 1.94M forecast vs 1.956M previous
12:30 PM GMT – U.S. Housing Starts:
-
1.35M forecast vs 1.361M previous → -0.8% MoM vs 1.6% previous
-
Building Permits: 1.42M expected vs 1.42M previous → 0% MoM vs -4% previous
2:30 PM GMT – U.S. Crude Oil Inventories:
-
-2.5M barrels forecast vs -3.644M previous
4 PM GMT – U.S. Natural Gas Inventories:
-
+97B cubic feet vs 109B previous
6 PM GMT – Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision:
-
Held steady at 4.5%
Fed Median Rate Forecasts:
-
Next year: 3.375% (unchanged)
-
In 2 years: 3.125% (unchanged)
-
Long-term: 3.125% (previously 3.00%)
-
Current estimate: 3.94% (up from 3.875%)
6:30 PM GMT – Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Speech
Central Bank Speakers Today
-
9:30 AM GMT – ECB's Villeroy
-
10:15 AM GMT – ECB's Knot
-
1 PM GMT – ECB's Panetta
-
3 PM GMT – ECB's Lane
-
3:15 PM GMT – Bank of Canada's Macklem
-
6 PM GMT – ECB's De Guindos
-
6:30 PM GMT – Fed Chair Powell