XTB Online Trading

Economic calendar: Fed decision, inflation projections and Powell speech in markets spotlight

9:25 AM 18 June 2025
  • Stock markets climb despite oil prices hovering near the highest since January levels
  • Fed decision, new inflation projections and Powell's press conference in market spotlight
  • Eurozone inflation (11:00 CET), US jobless claims (14:30 CET) in macro focus
  • Geopolitical tensions remain high: Iran has stated that if it confirms direct U.S. involvement in recent attacks on its territory, it will retaliate by directly striking American military forces.

Economic Calendar Highlights

9 AM GMT – Eurozone Inflation (YoY):

  • Headline CPI: 1.9% forecast vs 1.9% previous

  • Core CPI: 2.3% forecast vs 2.3% previous

12:30 PM GMT – U.S. Jobless Claims:

  • Initial claims: 245K forecast vs 248K previous

  • Continuing claims: 1.94M forecast vs 1.956M previous

12:30 PM GMT – U.S. Housing Starts:

  • 1.35M forecast vs 1.361M previous-0.8% MoM vs 1.6% previous

  • Building Permits: 1.42M expected vs 1.42M previous0% MoM vs -4% previous

2:30 PM GMT – U.S. Crude Oil Inventories:

  • -2.5M barrels forecast vs -3.644M previous

4 PM GMT – U.S. Natural Gas Inventories:

  • +97B cubic feet vs 109B previous

6 PM GMT – Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision:

  • Held steady at 4.5%

Fed Median Rate Forecasts:

  • Next year: 3.375% (unchanged)

  • In 2 years: 3.125% (unchanged)

  • Long-term: 3.125% (previously 3.00%)

  • Current estimate: 3.94% (up from 3.875%)

6:30 PM GMT – Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Speech

Central Bank Speakers Today

  • 9:30 AM GMT – ECB's Villeroy

  • 10:15 AM GMT – ECB's Knot

  • 1 PM GMT – ECB's Panetta

  • 3 PM GMT – ECB's Lane

  • 3:15 PM GMT – Bank of Canada's Macklem

  • 6 PM GMT – ECB's De Guindos

  • 6:30 PM GMT – Fed Chair Powell

Market News

19.06.2025
15:57

Daily summary: European central banks' decisions shape FX movements, continued Middle East concerns boost oil prices

Due to Juneteenth, the US stock market remained closed today. Global markets are still weighed down by the conflict in the Middle East, although a...

 12:02

BREAKING: EURGBP muted after BOE leaves interest rates unchanged 🎯

12:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - BoE Interest Rate Decision for June: actual 4.25%; forecast 4.25%; previous 4.25%; 12:00...

 10:59

GBP gains ahead of BoE decision 🔎

The Bank of England will join other European central banks today at 12:00 PM BST to announce its interest rate decision. Markets are pricing in a 90% probability...
