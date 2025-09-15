Read more

Economic calendar: Lagarde's speech in focus (15.09.2025)

7:55 AM 15 September 2025

The beginning of the week looks relatively calm. Although Fitch has decided to downgrade France's rating, futures contracts on European indices are gaining ground ahead of the opening of the cash market on the Old Continent. Today's macro calendar is relatively empty, but we will see some interesting readings. The NY Empire State Index and Lagarde's speech from the ECB are likely to attract the most attention.

Key macro events:

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Balance of Tade Data for July:

  • Trade Balance: forecast 11.7B; previous 7.0B;

12:30 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Schnabel Speaks

01:30 PM BST, United States - NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for September:

  • forecast 4.30; previous 11.90;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Manufacturing Sales for July:

  • forecast 1.7% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - New Motor Vehicle Sales for July:

  • previous 177.3K MoM;

01:30 PM BST, Canada - Wholesale Sales for July:

  • forecast 1.4% MoM; previous 0.7% MoM;

07:30 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB President Lagarde Speaks

Share:
Back

Market News

16.09.2025
19:09

Daily summary: EURUSD surges 0.8% ahead of tomorrow Fed decision 📈Oil gains, Wall Street fluctuates at historic highs

The European session was dominated by sellers, with Germany’s DAX falling nearly 1.8%. The decline was led by insurance and banking stocks. The...

 16:56

US500 loses momentum 🗽Uranium Energy Corp loses 4% from historic highs

The US stock market is slightly weaker after the opening bell on Wall Street. The strongest stock market sector is oil & gas where we can see optimism...

 16:37

Cocoa falls 3% despite the lowest ICE inventories since May 📉

Cocoa futures are falling more than 3% today after rising on Monday to their highest level in over a week, supported by weather disruptions in West Africa...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits