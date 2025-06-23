Economic Calendar: PMI Data Release Day!

Oil gains 1% after US-Iran escalation

US100 loses 0.2%, DE40 0.22% before European cash session opens

Donald Trump's meeting with national security team is set to begin around 13:30 EST

The main topic of the weekend, and thus the beginning of Monday's session, is the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities and Iran's threats to close the Strait of Hormuz. Although this information initially caused considerable uncertainty (falls in futures contracts for Wall Street indices) and a dynamic jump in oil prices, at this point these movements have been almost completely reversed.

In addition to geopolitics, the main topic of Monday's session will be PMI data for June from the world's major economies and numerous speeches by central bankers.

Detailed macro calendar:

