Economic Calendar: PMI Data Release Day!

7:08 AM 23 June 2025
  • Oil gains 1% after US-Iran escalation
  • US100 loses 0.2%, DE40 0.22% before European cash session opens
  • Donald Trump's meeting with national security team is set to begin around 13:30 EST

The main topic of the weekend, and thus the beginning of Monday's session, is the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities and Iran's threats to close the Strait of Hormuz. Although this information initially caused considerable uncertainty (falls in futures contracts for Wall Street indices) and a dynamic jump in oil prices, at this point these movements have been almost completely reversed.

In addition to geopolitics, the main topic of Monday's session will be PMI data for June from the world's major economies and numerous speeches by central bankers.

Detailed macro calendar:

*Donald Trump's meeting with national security team is set to begin around 13:30 EST

 

Source: xStation 

24.06.2025
13:57

Tesla continues to rise despite Robotaxi incidents📈

On Sunday, Tesla officially launched its Robotaxi project in Austin, leading to over an 8% increase in yesterday's session. Today, Tesla continues...

 13:50

Powell reaffirms cautious Fed stance amid solid economy and tariff uncertainty 📃📌

Labor market conditions remain strong—average payroll gains of 124 k per month and 4.2 % unemployment—with wage growth cooling yet still...

 13:33

BREAKING: Canadian CPI slightly higher than expected. USDCAD reacts

Canadian CPI YoY: 1.7% (Forecast 1.7%, Previous 1.7%) MoM: 0.6% vs 0.5% exp. and -0.1% previously USDCAD strengthened at 12 PM GMT and after...
