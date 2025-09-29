Read more

Economic calendar: speeches from Fed and ECB bankers 🎙️

7:12 AM 29 September 2025

We begin a new busy week. Today, among the key events are speeches from central bankers, mainly from the Fed and the ECB. Additionally, in just a moment we will get CPI, HICP, and retail sales data from Spain.

Monetary policy is now at the center of market attention due to the Fed’s return to rate cuts. For this reason, comments from FOMC members are particularly important. Today we will hear from, among others, Musalem, Bostic, Waller, Williams, and Hammack from the Fed, as well as Lane, Müller, Kažaks, and Schnabel from the ECB.

Detailed calendar of the day:

08:00 AM BST, Spain - Retail Sales Data for August:

  • Spanish Retail Sales: previous 4.7% YoY;

08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for September:

  • Spanish HICP: forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
  • Spanish HICP: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
  • Spanish CPI: forecast 3.1% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
  • Spanish CPI: forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Schnabel Speaks

10:00 AM BST, Germany - German Buba President Nagel Speaks

12:30 PM BST, United States - Fed Waller Speaks

01:00 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Lane Speaks

01:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - MPC Member Ramsden Speaks

06:15 PM BST, United States - U.S. President Trump Speaks

06:30 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

11:00 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks

 

 

Market News

01.10.2025
17:39

AST SpaceMobile Rises Over 12% Following Key Progress

AST SpaceMobile are rising over 12% today as investors respond enthusiastically to the latest updates on the progress of the BlueBird satellite constellation....

 17:23

🔝US100 Nears All-Time Highs Despite Shutdown

The US100 is up 0.4% today, approaching the 25,000 mark and sitting just 0.3% shy of its all-time high. The contract has fully reversed the decline that...

 16:02

Trump and the Government Shutdown: Another Miscalculation by Wall Street?

October is usually the most turbulent month of the year for stock markets. Its average volatility is 33% higher than that of the other eleven months, and...
