Economic calendar: speeches from Fed and ECB bankers 🎙️

We begin a new busy week. Today, among the key events are speeches from central bankers, mainly from the Fed and the ECB. Additionally, in just a moment we will get CPI, HICP, and retail sales data from Spain.
Monetary policy is now at the center of market attention due to the Fed’s return to rate cuts. For this reason, comments from FOMC members are particularly important. Today we will hear from, among others, Musalem, Bostic, Waller, Williams, and Hammack from the Fed, as well as Lane, Müller, Kažaks, and Schnabel from the ECB.
Detailed calendar of the day:
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Retail Sales Data for August:
- Spanish Retail Sales: previous 4.7% YoY;
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for September:
- Spanish HICP: forecast 3.0% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
- Spanish HICP: forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
- Spanish CPI: forecast 3.1% YoY; previous 2.7% YoY;
- Spanish CPI: forecast -0.2% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM;
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Schnabel Speaks
10:00 AM BST, Germany - German Buba President Nagel Speaks
12:30 PM BST, United States - Fed Waller Speaks
01:00 PM BST, Euro Zone - ECB's Lane Speaks
01:00 PM BST, United Kingdom - MPC Member Ramsden Speaks
06:15 PM BST, United States - U.S. President Trump Speaks
06:30 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
11:00 PM BST, United States - FOMC Member Bostic Speaks