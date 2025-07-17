Economic calendar: US retail sales, jobless claims and Fed members speeches in focus

European and U.S. indices continue to climb on Thursday morning. Today almost all macro focus will be on the key US macro data, especially retail sales.
-
Chip giant TSMC beats earnings forecasts, but issues cautious forward guidance
-
Investors eye U.S. retail sales, jobless claims, and Fed members’ speeches
-
PepsiCo and General Electric earnings are at the center of attention in U.S. earnings season
Macroeconomic Calendar (GMT times)
-
09:00 GMT – Eurozone: Final CPI inflation – expected 2.0% YoY (unchanged)
-
12:30 GMT – U.S.: Retail Sales (June)
-
Expected: +0.1% MoM vs –0.9% previously
-
Core Retail Sales: +0.3% MoM vs –0.3% in May
-
-
12:30 GMT – U.S.: Export Prices
-
Expected: 0.0% MoM vs –0.9% previously
-
-
12:30 GMT – U.S.: Initial Jobless Claims
-
Expected: 233k vs 227k forecast
-
-
12:30 GMT – U.S.: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index
-
Expected: –1 vs –4 previously
-
-
14:00 GMT – U.S.: NAHB Housing Market Index
-
Expected: 33 vs 32 previously
-
-
14:00 GMT – U.S.: Congressional vote on stablecoin regulation
Fed Speakers
-
02:00 GMT – Fed’s Kugler
-
02:25 GMT – Fed’s Daly
-
3:30 GMT – Fed’s Cook
Earnings Releases
Before U.S. market open
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
-
Abbott Laboratories
-
General Electric
-
PepsiCo