Economic calendar: US retail sales, jobless claims and Fed members speeches in focus

9:08 AM 17 July 2025

European and U.S. indices continue to climb on Thursday morning. Today almost all macro focus will be on the key US macro data, especially retail sales.

  • Chip giant TSMC beats earnings forecasts, but issues cautious forward guidance

  • Investors eye U.S. retail sales, jobless claims, and Fed members’ speeches

  • PepsiCo and General Electric earnings are at the center of attention in U.S. earnings season

Macroeconomic Calendar (GMT times)

  • 09:00 GMT – Eurozone: Final CPI inflation – expected 2.0% YoY (unchanged)

  • 12:30 GMT – U.S.: Retail Sales (June)

    • Expected: +0.1% MoM vs –0.9% previously

    • Core Retail Sales: +0.3% MoM vs –0.3% in May

  • 12:30 GMT – U.S.: Export Prices

    • Expected: 0.0% MoM vs –0.9% previously

  • 12:30 GMT – U.S.: Initial Jobless Claims

    • Expected: 233k vs 227k forecast

  • 12:30 GMT – U.S.: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index

    • Expected: –1 vs –4 previously

  • 14:00 GMT – U.S.: NAHB Housing Market Index

    • Expected: 33 vs 32 previously

  • 14:00 GMT – U.S.: Congressional vote on stablecoin regulation

Fed Speakers

  • 02:00 GMT – Fed’s Kugler

  • 02:25 GMT  – Fed’s Daly

  • 3:30 GMT – Fed’s Cook

Earnings Releases

Before U.S. market open

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • General Electric

  • PepsiCo

