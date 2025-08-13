Read more

Ethereum near 2021 highs 🚀

1:05 PM 13 August 2025

ETF inflows support Ethereum 📈 Cryptocurrencies on the rise

Ethereum is climbing today to nearly USD 4,700, matching the all-time highs from November 2021. Since the beginning of April, the price of ETH has more than tripled, driven by strong inflows into ETF funds and a growing appetite for risk assets. Over the past 30 days, ETH has gained more than 40%, and on Monday, U.S. Ethereum ETFs saw a record net inflow of USD 1.01 billion, compared with just USD 178 million into Bitcoin.

  • Demand for Ethereum is supported by the continued weakness of the U.S. dollar and a potential shift in Federal Reserve policy, which could soon begin cutting interest rates (and will almost certainly do so from May 2026). Technological factors are also gaining importance — the ETH blockchain has broad practical applications in tokenization and decentralization trends, boosted by new, industry-friendly regulations in the U.S.
  • Bitcoin remains around USD 120,000, while its dominance over smaller cryptocurrencies — so-called altcoins — has been declining for some time. This could signal the start of the so-called altseason, a period when capital flows from Bitcoin into smaller cryptocurrencies in pursuit of higher returns. Historically, this pattern has marked the late, euphoric stage of a bull market, preceding a surge in volatility and panic.

Ethereum (D1 chart)

Looking at the chart, we can see a strong upward trend, with the RSI indicator nearing 80 points, signaling overbought conditions. ETH’s price is in a zone of potentially heavy supply (2021 highs), and if it manages to break above USD 4,800, the path to USD 5,000 and beyond will open.

Source: xStation5

Cumulative inflows into ETH over the past 20 days amount to more than USD 5 billion, and after Monday’s record inflow of over USD 1 billion, yesterday ETF inflow reached also very high number almost USD 480 milllion.

 
 

Source: XTB Research, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

Share:
Back

Market News

14.08.2025
09:01

BREAKING: Norwegian key policy rate with no surprise

Norwegian Key Policy Rate: 4.25% (Forecast 4.25%, Previous 4.25%)

 07:36

Swiss PPI lower than expected, Swedish CPI with no surprise

Swiss PPI in July came in YoY: -0.9% (Previous -0.7%) MoM: -0.2% (Previous -0.1%)​ Swedish CPI YoY for July: 0.8% (Forecast 0.8%, Previous 0.8%) MoM:...

 07:03

BREAKING: Stronger than expected UK macro data 📈GBPUSD reacts

UK GDP QoQ Prelim: 0.3% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.7%) UK GDP Estimate MoM: 0.4% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous -0.1%) UK GDP YoY Prelim: 1.2%...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits