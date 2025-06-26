EURUSD surges 0.6% reaching the highest level since September 2021 📈

The EUR/USD pair is surging nearly 0.6% today, while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are down by 3.5 basis points, falling below the 4.26% level.
- Since last month, yields have dropped significantly from around 4.5%, partly due to market expectations of potential rate cuts later this year and a possible change in Fed leadership next year.
- Additionally, a recent White House statement indicated that the July 9 tariff deadline is not critical, leading markets to believe that the final tariffs may turn out to be less severe than initially feared.
EURUSD (D1 interval)
Source: xStation5