EURUSD surges 0.6% reaching the highest level since September 2021 📈

6:45 PM 26 June 2025

The EUR/USD pair is surging nearly 0.6% today, while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are down by 3.5 basis points, falling below the 4.26% level.

  • Since last month, yields have dropped significantly from around 4.5%, partly due to market expectations of potential rate cuts later this year and a possible change in Fed leadership next year.
  • Additionally, a recent White House statement indicated that the July 9 tariff deadline is not critical, leading markets to believe that the final tariffs may turn out to be less severe than initially feared.

EURUSD (D1 interval)

Source: xStation5

 
