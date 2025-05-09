Read more
XTB Online Trading

Fed members comment on US economy and monetary policy 💵USDIDX slightly loses

1:15 PM 9 May 2025

U.S. Dollar Index (USDIDX) futures are down around 0.25%. Meanwhile, several Federal Reserve officials have commented on the state of the U.S. economy and monetary policy. Below are key remarks from their recent statements.

Remarks by Mary Daly Kugler (Fed)

  • In the near term, there could be an economic slowdown.

  • It remains unclear how trade policy will ultimately unfold.

  • The healthy state of the economy gives us time to make progress on inflation.

  • So far, the economy has shown resilience in the face of disruptions.

  • I see inflationary risks arising from tariffs.

  • It's important to maintain stable long-term inflation expectations.

  • Macroeconomic scenarios are essential amid high levels of uncertainty.

  • Q1 GDP data showed that the real economy remains resilient.

  • The labor market is stable and continues to demonstrate strength.

  • Current monetary policy is moderately restrictive.

  • The U.S. labor market remains stable and close to full employment.

Remarks by Michael Barr (Fed)

  • Q1 GDP data included some anomalies.

  • So far, data points to a strong economy and low unemployment.

  • Economic growth has been strong over the past year and remains so.

  • Tariff-related uncertainty increases the risk of higher inflation and slower growth.

  • Artificial intelligence may require policymakers to reassess the natural rate of unemployment.

  • The Fed could face a difficult position if both inflation and unemployment rise simultaneously.

  • Monetary policy is currently well-positioned to adjust as conditions evolve.

Remarks by Thomas Barkin (Fed)

  • Tariffs will lead to higher inflation in the U.S. and lower economic growth both domestically and abroad, starting later this year.

  • The economic outlook is clouded by trade policies that have increased uncertainty, harmed consumers, and weakened business sentiment.

  • I’m concerned that tariffs will lead to rising unemployment.

Share:
Back

Market News

12.05.2025
07:41

Economic calendar: Calm before the CPI, China-US talks in focus, WASDE report (12.05.2025)

After a series of central bank decisions, markets are getting a breather thanks to an almost empty macroeconomic calendar—providing a pause before...

 06:44

Morning wrap (12.05.2025)

U.S. indices retreated on Friday amid expectations for trade negotiations between China and the U.S. (DJIA: -0.3%, S&P 500: -0.07%, Russell 2000:...
09.05.2025
18:54

Daily summary: Rebound on Wall Street stalls at the end of the week. Gold gains 1% on weaker US dollar

Wall Street indices retreat ahead of the official start of trade negotiations between China and the U.S. (S&P 500: -0.25%, DJIA: -0.4%, Nasdaq:...
More news

Join over 1 400 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits