Fed members comment on US economy and monetary policy 💵USDIDX slightly loses

U.S. Dollar Index (USDIDX) futures are down around 0.25%. Meanwhile, several Federal Reserve officials have commented on the state of the U.S. economy and monetary policy. Below are key remarks from their recent statements.
Remarks by Mary Daly Kugler (Fed)
In the near term, there could be an economic slowdown.
It remains unclear how trade policy will ultimately unfold.
The healthy state of the economy gives us time to make progress on inflation.
So far, the economy has shown resilience in the face of disruptions.
I see inflationary risks arising from tariffs.
It's important to maintain stable long-term inflation expectations.
Macroeconomic scenarios are essential amid high levels of uncertainty.
Q1 GDP data showed that the real economy remains resilient.
The labor market is stable and continues to demonstrate strength.
Current monetary policy is moderately restrictive.
The U.S. labor market remains stable and close to full employment.
Remarks by Michael Barr (Fed)
Q1 GDP data included some anomalies.
So far, data points to a strong economy and low unemployment.
Economic growth has been strong over the past year and remains so.
Tariff-related uncertainty increases the risk of higher inflation and slower growth.
Artificial intelligence may require policymakers to reassess the natural rate of unemployment.
The Fed could face a difficult position if both inflation and unemployment rise simultaneously.
Monetary policy is currently well-positioned to adjust as conditions evolve.
Remarks by Thomas Barkin (Fed)
Tariffs will lead to higher inflation in the U.S. and lower economic growth both domestically and abroad, starting later this year.
The economic outlook is clouded by trade policies that have increased uncertainty, harmed consumers, and weakened business sentiment.
I’m concerned that tariffs will lead to rising unemployment.