Fed's Musalem remarks on the US economy and tariffs🗽

Tariffs are still flowing into the economy according to the Musalem.
Musalem signals economic uncertainty
Alberto Musalem from the US Federal Reserve commented to the US economic conditions and tariffs today. Here are the most important remarks.
Fed’s Musalem remarks
Tariffs don’t appear to be passing through to services.
Purchasing power is still an issue for many Americans.
Tariffs will work through the economy into the middle of next year.
Tariff impacts are still flowing into the economy.
It’s premature to say what will come with FOMC meetings after October.
We are in a particularly uncertain moment.
I don’t make decisions based on one data point amid the broader shutdown.
I see limited space before rate cuts would make policy accommodative.
The Fed should not be on a preset course and should follow a balanced approach.
I could support a path with another cut if more risks to jobs emerge and inflation remains contained.
Source: xStation5
