Read more
5:37 PM · 17 October 2025

Fed's Musalem remarks on the US economy and tariffs🗽

Key takeaways
EUR/USD
Forex
-
-
Key takeaways

  • Tariffs are still flowing into the economy according to the Musalem.

  • Musalem signals economic uncertainty

Alberto Musalem from the US Federal Reserve commented to the US economic conditions and tariffs today. Here are the most important remarks.

Fed’s Musalem remarks

  • Tariffs don’t appear to be passing through to services.

  • Purchasing power is still an issue for many Americans.

  • Tariffs will work through the economy into the middle of next year.

  • Tariff impacts are still flowing into the economy.

  • It’s premature to say what will come with FOMC meetings after October.

  • We are in a particularly uncertain moment.

  • I don’t make decisions based on one data point amid the broader shutdown.

  • I see limited space before rate cuts would make policy accommodative.

  • The Fed should not be on a preset course and should follow a balanced approach.

  • I could support a path with another cut if more risks to jobs emerge and inflation remains contained.

 

Source: xStation5

17 October 2025, 7:03 PM

Daily summary: Trump remarks helps Wall Street 📈Precious metals decline
17 October 2025, 6:28 PM

VIX drops 10% amid Wall Street rebound attempt🗽
17 October 2025, 5:50 PM

3 markets to watch next week - (17.10.2025)
17 October 2025, 5:19 PM

Precious metals decline 📉Gold down 2%; Silver loses 4%

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits