Read more

🔝Gold approaches $3600

2:13 PM 5 September 2025

Gold rises almost 1% as weak US data revives recession fears

US labor market data came in poorly. Despite expectations for a reading of around 75,000, the change in employment was ultimately 22,000. The July data was slightly revised upwards, but the net two-month change was already negative. This indicates that the labor market is in increasingly poor condition. The unemployment rate rose as expected to 4.3% year-on-year, while wage dynamics slowed to 3.7% year-on-year.

This data clearly suggests that the Fed must cut interest rates at its September meeting. Even if August inflation surprises with a higher reading, it is important to remember that the Fed has a dual mandate: price stability and maximum employment. In his last speech, Jerome Powell indicated that the labor market has clearly weakened, which determines a possible adjustment to monetary policy. Nevertheless, the current data may suggest that the Fed is already late with cuts and that a significant economic slowdown could occur, necessitating a deeper cut. A September rate cut is currently priced in at 100%.

September cut is almost certain and the market is pricing nearly 3 cuts this year. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

 

Lower interest rates and increased risk of a slowdown or recession are good news for gold, which is a safe-haven asset. Gold is up around 1% today, testing the area of $3,580 per ounce. The $3,600 level is reinforced by the 127.2 Fibonacci retracement of the last major downward wave. Support for gold in the event of a correction is at $3,500 and $3,430 per ounce.

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

05.09.2025
18:46

Daily summary: cooling jobs market locks in a September Fed rate cut 💲

Wall Street ended the session lower. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones lost 0.55% each, while the Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Declines were driven mainly by recession...

 18:05

Three markets to watch next week (08.08.2025)

We are coming off key U.S. labor market data and the OPEC+ decision on oil production. Ahead lie other important events that could impact markets. Chief...

 17:57

​​​​​​​Braze gains 12% on upbeat financial outlook 📌

Braze (BRZE.US) surged as much as 19% pre-market after a strong Q2 fiscal beat and better-than-expected Q3 guidance. However, during the session gains...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits