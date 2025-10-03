Gold surges 0.5% amid US government shutdown and Fed rate bets 📈

Gold is gaining over 0.5% while the US dollar weakens. Expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts are rising amid a weakening labour market and the absence of NFP data, caused by furloughed government staff at the BLS.

Anticipation that the Fed may ‘not want to risk’ delaying a lifeline for the labour market after weak ADP figures is boosting demand for safe havens, weighing on the dollar.

BofA Global Research has shifted its forecast for a Fed rate cut from December this year to October.

Prediction market Kalshi suggests the government shutdown will last around 15 days.

As a result, gold continues its strong rally, approaching $3,900 per ounce. The RSI on the daily chart has surpassed 80, aligning with several previous local peaks in the metal’s price.

Source: xStation5