Read more
2:30 PM · 3 October 2025

Gold surges 0.5% amid US government shutdown and Fed rate bets 📈

Key takeaways
GOLD
Commodities
-
-
Key takeaways
  • The political crisis in the US and rising geopolitical tensions are supporting gold prices.
  • Prediction market Kalshi suggests the government shutdown will last around 15 days.
  • BofA Global Research has shifted its forecast for a Fed rate cut from December this year to October.

Gold is gaining over 0.5% while the US dollar weakens. Expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts are rising amid a weakening labour market and the absence of NFP data, caused by furloughed government staff at the BLS.

  • Anticipation that the Fed may ‘not want to risk’ delaying a lifeline for the labour market after weak ADP figures is boosting demand for safe havens, weighing on the dollar.
  • BofA Global Research has shifted its forecast for a Fed rate cut from December this year to October.
  • Prediction market Kalshi suggests the government shutdown will last around 15 days.

 As a result, gold continues its strong rally, approaching $3,900 per ounce. The RSI on the daily chart has surpassed 80, aligning with several previous local peaks in the metal’s price.

 

Source: xStation5

3 October 2025, 6:47 PM

Daily Summary: US2000 leads on Wall Street📈Crypto and metals up, US dollar down
3 October 2025, 6:40 PM

Bitcoin surges 2% approaching ATH levels 📈
3 October 2025, 5:54 PM

Copper on the raise, close to ATH again! 📈🏗️
3 October 2025, 5:38 PM

Emission contracts surge upwards! 📈🏭

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits