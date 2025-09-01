Macroeconomic Calendar: A Day of PMI Indices

The first day of September not only marks the return to school but also the unofficial end of summer holidays for many market participants. The past holiday season was quite eventful due to various developments, largely at the hands of Donald Trump. Today will be a bit quieter, as the first Monday of September is Labour Day in the US, and Wall Street will be closed. However, it is not out of the question that Donald Trump may comment on the appellate court's decision that found his reciprocal tariffs to be illegal.
Calendar:
07:30 BST Switzerland - Retail Sales (Forecast: 3.6% y/y; Previous: 3.8% y/y)
08:00 BST Poland - Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 46.8; Previous: 45.9)
08:15 BST Spain - Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 52; Previous: 51.9)
08:30 BST Switzerland - Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 46.9; Previous: 48.8)
08:45 BST France - Final Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 49.9; Previous: 48.2)
08:55 BST Germany - Final Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 49.9; Previous: 49.1)
09:00 BST Eurozone - Final Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 50.5; Previous: 49.8)
09:00 BST Poland - Q2 Final GDP (Forecast: 3.4% y/y; Previous: 3.2% y/y)
09:00 BST Poland - Quarterly GDP (Forecast: 0.8% q/q; Previous: 0.7% q/q)
09:30 BST UK - Final Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 47.3; Previous: 48)