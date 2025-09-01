Read more

Macroeconomic Calendar: A Day of PMI Indices

6:51 AM 1 September 2025

The first day of September not only marks the return to school but also the unofficial end of summer holidays for many market participants. The past holiday season was quite eventful due to various developments, largely at the hands of Donald Trump. Today will be a bit quieter, as the first Monday of September is Labour Day in the US, and Wall Street will be closed. However, it is not out of the question that Donald Trump may comment on the appellate court's decision that found his reciprocal tariffs to be illegal.

Calendar:

  • 07:30 BST Switzerland - Retail Sales (Forecast: 3.6% y/y; Previous: 3.8% y/y)

  • 08:00 BST Poland - Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 46.8; Previous: 45.9)

  • 08:15 BST Spain - Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 52; Previous: 51.9)

  • 08:30 BST Switzerland - Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 46.9; Previous: 48.8)

  • 08:45 BST France - Final Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 49.9; Previous: 48.2)

  • 08:55 BST Germany - Final Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 49.9; Previous: 49.1)

  • 09:00 BST Eurozone - Final Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 50.5; Previous: 49.8)

  • 09:00 BST Poland - Q2 Final GDP (Forecast: 3.4% y/y; Previous: 3.2% y/y)

  • 09:00 BST Poland - Quarterly GDP (Forecast: 0.8% q/q; Previous: 0.7% q/q)

  • 09:30 BST UK - Final Manufacturing PMI (Forecast: 47.3; Previous: 48)

Share:
Back

Market News

02.09.2025
17:19

VIX Spikes 9% as Fear Returns to Wall Street 📌 Nvidia Down 3.5%

Futures on CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) are rising almost 9% today, reacting to the broad sell-off across the US equities, triggered by rising treasuries...

 15:21

PepsiCo climbs 3% as Elliot Management disclosed $4B stake 📈

Shares of PepsiCo (PEP.US) tries to rebound today, rising more than 3% after the news that activist fund, Elliott Management disclosed $4 billion stake...

 15:02

BREAKING: US Manufacturing ISM lower than expected 🗽US100 tries to recover

US ISM Manufacturing PMI for August 48.7 (Forecast 49, Previous 48.0) New Orders: 51.4 (Forecast 48, Previous 47.1) Employment: 43.8 (Forecast...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits