Read more
XTB Online Trading

Morning wrap (20.03.2025)

7:00 AM 20 March 2025
  • Wall Street closed higher yesterday as the FOMC delivered no negative surprises. After Tuesday’s sell-off, Nasdaq rebounded (+1.4%), followed by S&P 500 (+1.08%), DJIA (+0.9%), and Russell 2000 (+1.57%). U.S. futures indicate continued gains in today’s session.
  • Jerome Powell reaffirmed the Fed’s stance on monetary policy, emphasizing that there is no rush to cut rates (“the cost of waiting is low”), the labor market is balanced (low layoffs, few new hires), and future decisions will be data-driven. The median dot plot signals two rate cuts in 2025.
  • On Trump’s tariffs, Powell stated that their impact remains uncertain due to high market noise and unpredictability, with inflation effects expected to be temporary.
  • Asia-Pacific markets mostly followed Wall Street’s gains, but Chinese stocks saw heavy profit-taking, especially in the tech sector. The HSCEI (-1.95%), Shanghai SE Index (-0.4%), and Nikkei 225 (-0.25%) declined, while South Korea’s Kospi (+0.3%) and Australia’s ASX 200 (+1.15%) gained.
  • Trump expressed openness to meeting Xi Jinping in June. New Zealand exited recession with Q4 2024 GDP growth of 0.7% q/q (forecast: 0.4%). Australia’s employment change missed expectations (-52.8K vs. forecast 30.8K), increasing expectations for monetary easing by the RBA.
  • On Forex markets, the U.S. dollar strengthened (USD Index: +0.08%). The NZD (-0.6%) and AUD (-0.4%) were the biggest losers. EUR/USD fell slightly below 1.09 (-0.15%) post-Powell’s speech, while JPY strengthened (USD/JPY: -0.1%).
  • Cryptocurrency markets saw losses, with Bitcoin (-0.46%), Ethereum (-1.8%), Ripple (-3.1%), Chainlink (-1.1%), Dogecoin (-0.7%), and Solana (-0.1%) declining.
  • Oil futures rebounded, with Brent crude (+0.54%) and WTI (+0.46%) rising, while natural gas (NATGAS) also gained slightly (+0.15%).
Share:
Back

Market News

21.03.2025
18:50

Daily summary: Tech stocks rebound, dollar dominates, gold pulls back (21.03.2025)

U.S. indices have recovered most of the losses from today’s opening. The Nasdaq is trading flat, the DJIA is down 0.1%, the S&P 500 falls...

 17:51

Big Tech fuels Wall Street recovery at the end of the week 📈

Big Tech stocks are bouncing back in the middle of Friday's session, pulling U.S. indices out of deep losses. A key catalyst for the recovery was President...

 15:56

EURUSD ticks down on dovish comments from ECB. Another cut in April?

"Everything points towards April cut," said Yannis Stournaras, a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) for Econostream. Stournaras’...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits