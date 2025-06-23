Read more

Morning Wrap (23/06/2025)

6:33 AM 23 June 2025
  • The main topic of the weekend, and thus the beginning of Monday's session, is the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities and Iran's threats to close the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Although this information initially caused considerable uncertainty (drops in futures contracts for Wall Street indices) and a dynamic jump in oil prices, at the moment these movements have been almost completely reversed. 
  • Concerns about the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key point for oil trading, seem unlikely to materialize at the moment, because even in the event of the closure of the part of the strait that is part of Iran's territorial waters, commercial shipments could take place through part of the waters of Oman and the UAE, which would most likely be secured by the US fleet.
  • However, great uncertainty remains due to another escalation, so investors will be closely watching Trump's comments on this matter today. The US President will meet with the national security team today at 1:00 p.m. US Eastern Time.
  • At the moment, WTI oil futures are up 1.05%, US100 is down 0.15%, and gold prices are down 0.25%. The dollar index is up 0.22%.
  • EUR, AUD, NZD, and GBP have also recovered some of their earlier losses, with the biggest sell-offs still being seen on AUD and NZD.
  • Apart from geopolitics, the main topic of Monday's session will be PMI data for June from the world's major economies. 
  • Data from Australia, in terms of preliminary PMI for services and industry, were 51.3 (previously 50.6) and 50.4 (previously 49.4).
  • Similarly, in Japan, the flash composite PMI rose to 51.4 from 50.2, supported by solid services and industrial production growth. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY rate is close to a five-week high.

 

 

Share:
Back

Market News

24.06.2025
13:57

Tesla continues to rise despite Robotaxi incidents📈

On Sunday, Tesla officially launched its Robotaxi project in Austin, leading to over an 8% increase in yesterday's session. Today, Tesla continues...

 13:50

Powell reaffirms cautious Fed stance amid solid economy and tariff uncertainty 📃📌

Labor market conditions remain strong—average payroll gains of 124 k per month and 4.2 % unemployment—with wage growth cooling yet still...

 13:33

BREAKING: Canadian CPI slightly higher than expected. USDCAD reacts

Canadian CPI YoY: 1.7% (Forecast 1.7%, Previous 1.7%) MoM: 0.6% vs 0.5% exp. and -0.1% previously USDCAD strengthened at 12 PM GMT and after...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits