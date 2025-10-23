NATGAS loses after the EIA inventories report

- NATGAS loses after the rollover
- EIA natural gas report came in at 87B vs 83B exp.
- NATGAS loses after the rollover
- EIA natural gas report came in at 87B vs 83B exp.
NATGAS loses today after the rollover amid US inventories report which came in at 87B vs 83B exp. and 80B previously, signalling increasing production and cooling demand despite the start of the heating season.
Source: xStation5
Daily Summary: CPI down, Markets Up
Procter & Gamble: After Earnings
"Mad Max" mode - Is Tesla in trouble?
Intel’s turnaround is showing results