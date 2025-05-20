Read more
XTB Online Trading

NATGAS surges over 5% reversing yesterday decline 📈

2:35 PM 20 May 2025

Henry Hub natural gas futures (NATGAS) are rising over 5% today, reversing yesterday’s sell-off. It’s difficult to pinpoint a single driver behind the rally, but several factors may be contributing. Among them is the upward momentum in European gas prices, supported by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine—especially after the recent Trump–Putin conversation—which clearly does not suggest a return of Russian gas supplies to Europe.

Additionally, limited supply from Norway, the region’s main gas exporter, is adding pressure. Due to maintenance work, Norwegian gas flows are declining today and are almost certain to drop further tomorrow, which supports the current bullish sentiment. On the other hand, U.S. weather forecasts provide no major catalyst, and recent NOAA updates to weather maps actually favor lower gas prices—a scenario the market was pricing in yesterday.

NATGAS (H1 interval)

Looking at the short-term gas chart, we can see that the path of least resistance is downward, and prices are currently testing that level near $3.26. A break above $3.27 could signal an attempt to return toward the $3.40 area and potentially mark a trend reversal.

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

22.05.2025
18:35

Daily Summary: Markets Show Tentative Recovery Amid Bond Pressure

US500 remained little changed while US100 gained 0.4% and US30 stayed flat as technology stocks led a modest recovery from Wednesday's selloff...

 15:31

BREAKING: NATGAS ticks up after EIA report

EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual 120B (Forecast 119B, Previous 110B)      

 14:46

BREAKING: EURUSD ticks down after higher than expected PMI data

United States - PMI Data for May: US S&P Global Manufacturing: 52.3 (est 49.9; prev 50.2) Services PMI: 52.3 (est...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits