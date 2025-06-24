Read more

🛢️Oil Prices Decline 2.5% Amid Ceasefire

7:35 AM 24 June 2025

Following protracted negotiations and a series of renewed rocket attacks, a ceasefire agreement has been reached between Iran and Israel.

Crude oil prices have fallen by over 2.5%, accompanied by notable declines in gold, a weakening of the US dollar, and a rebound in indices futures contracts across major global stock exchanges. This market reaction stems from the confirmed ceasefire agreement, which has been reiterated by both President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

It is important to note that an initial agreement was reached overnight between Monday and Tuesday, only to be followed by a series of reciprocal rocket attacks. At 7:00 AM CET, Donald Trump indicated that the agreement was now in effect and cautioned both nations against any breach.

Previously, Iran had signaled its readiness for talks if Israel and the United States refrained from further attacks. Currently, Israel asserts that any violation of the ceasefire will result in renewed heavy bombardment. Israel has also emphasized that it would launch further strikes if it observes a resumption of uranium enrichment activities.

WTI crude oil is currently testing $65 per barrel, reaching its lowest point since June 11. Just yesterday, oil opened at $78 per barrel. At present, there appears to be no imminent threat of Iranian actions in the Strait of Hormuz, significantly reducing market risk.

 

 

